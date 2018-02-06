Dalit-Muslim clash leaves Haryana village tense

A day after a clash between Dalits and Muslims in Haryana’s Bhilpura village, Raqib Khan is not as tense about the incident, which he describes as a “minor dispute” between two families.

The dispute began over Monu’s suspicion that his neighbour Pahal Singh had informed the UP Police that Monu was engaged in illegal sand mining. Monu has two dumper trucks that transport sand for construction purposes. “The information given was false. Even my son had been named in this false information. Because of this there was tension between the families of Monu and Pahal Singh,” said Raqib.

At noon on Sunday, a hut and a pile of fodder belonging to Pahal Singh was set on fire. Pahal Singh’s family blamed Monu. When Pahal Singh’s mother, went to throw out garbage, Monu and his family members allegedly assaulted her.

Monu’s brother alleged that it was Monu and their mother who were assaulted by the Dalit family. As news of the spat spread, youth from neighbouring villages arrived at the village.

A Dalit villager said that the men, linked to a Hindu organisation, came from neighbouring villages after messages began circulating on social media. “They were shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’, “ he added.

Twenty-five police personnel arrived and persuaded the crowd to disperse. 10 people were injured. Some 10 policemen are still deployed at the village. Jagadhri DSP Rajender Kumarsaid that 15 persons have been booked for assault on a Dalit family.

