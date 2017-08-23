Dalit minor in Madhya Pradesh forced to remove excreta with her hands

The girl’s father, accompanied by members of the Dalit community, has lodged a police complaint against Pappu Singh (Google Maps) The girl’s father, accompanied by members of the Dalit community, has lodged a police complaint against Pappu Singh (Google Maps)

An upper caste man allegedly forced a six-year-old Dalit girl to remove her excreta with hands on Monday from near her school in Gudhora village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The state-run primary school does not have a toilet and the Class I student was relieving herself when Pappu Singh, an upper caste farmer, saw her. Singh scolded her for defecating in the open and forced her to remove her excreta with her hands. The girl returned home crying and told her parents about the incident.

The girl’s father, accompanied by members of the Dalit community, has lodged a police complaint against Singh. Lavkushnagar police station in-charge, Inspector Z Y Khan, said the accused has not been arrested yet and that they are looking for him. Police have booked Singh under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, sections 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act.

