Dalit man held after he threatens to commit suicide over land grab in Muzaffarnagar

Sudesh Kumar had threatened to either kill himself or convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people. (Representational) Sudesh Kumar had threatened to either kill himself or convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people. (Representational)

A Dalit man was taken into preventive custody in Muzaffarnagar after he threatened to commit suicide because his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people in the city, police said on Sunday.

Sudesh Kumar, 35, was arrested on Saturday evening for fear of law and order situation, they said. Kumar had threatened to either kill himself or convert to Islam after his land was allegedly grabbed by a few influential people, city magistrate Vaibhav Mishra said.

Mishra said a case in connection with the land was pending before a court.

Kumar and other members of his community had staged a protest outside the magistrate’s office yesterday. He has been taken into custody for breach of peace and creating public disorder under Section 107/151 of the CrPC.

