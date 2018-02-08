Dalit man commits suicide in Gujarat

A 40-year-old Dalit man from Vadnagar town of Mehsana district committed suicide by jumping into a well on Tuesday after he was allegedly harassed by three teachers at a school where he was working as an administrator of Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Chauhan, a resident of Rohit Vaas in Vadnagar. A complaint in the case has been lodged by Mahesh’s wife, Ila (35).

Vadnagar police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the three teachers under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday and further investigation is on. Vadnagar is the native place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Incidentally, Vadnagar municipality is scheduled to go to polls later this month. According to Vadnagar police, Mahesh was an MDM scheme administrator at Shekhpur Primary School in the neighbouring Shekhpur village. And three teachers of Shekhpur Primary School have been named as accused in the complaint. The three include Vinod Prajapati, Anaji Thakor and Momin Hussain Abbasbhai.

Circle Police Inspector (CPI) R L Kharadi said, “As per the complaint, the three teachers used to harass the deceased by making him pay for their miscellaneous expenses, like tea/coffee in lieu of signing his attendance for the MDM scheme. We have registered the offence and investigations are on.”

Kharadi said that the body was recovered from the well of Vadnagar on Tuesday evening. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the school bag of man’s daughter in which he has reportedly named the accused, along with the reason behind his suicide. Kaushik Parmar, convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM), said, “The body has been lying at Vadnagar Medical College and the family has refused to take the body till their three demands are not accepted.”

