Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani detained outside Gujarat secretariat

Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani. (undated picture) Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani. (undated picture)

Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani was detained by police for protesting against recent incidents of violence against Dalit youth in Gujarat. The firebrand leader, who lead the Dalit protests against the Una flogging last year, was forcibly removed along with other Dalit activists protesting outside the state secretariat in Gandhinagar.

On Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly stabbed by upper caste men for sporting a mustache. This comes just two days after another Dalit youth was killed, allegedly by upper caste men, for watching a garba on Dussehra.

To protest the attacks over a moustache, over 300 Dalit men from around villages in Sanand have changed their WhatsApp display picture to a twirled moustache logo.

Anirudh Solanki from Sanand told The Indian Express: “It is a twirled black moustache under which we have a crown and a line that reads Mr Dalit. We put it together this afternoon.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd