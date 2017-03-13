Dalit killed, two arrested

A 38-year-old Dalit died after he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday following which two persons have been arrested. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when the person, identified as Sant Ram, a Dalit and resident of village Budha Kala under Khalilabad police station area, was murdered.

The body has been sent for postmortem and two persons from the same village have been arrested, they added.

Old enmity may be a possible cause of the crime, police said. Following the murder, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village.

The situation is under control, and investigations in the case are going on, the police said.