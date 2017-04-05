Dalit killed for affair with upper-caste woman: Kin

Representational image. Representational image.

A 28-year-old Dalit man’s family in Telangana’s Peddapalli district has alleged that he was killed on March 14 for being in love with an upper-caste woman. Manthani Madhukar was earlier said to have committed suicide by consuming pesticide since their families were opposed to the relationship. The woman had attempted suicide.

Madhukar’s brother, M Sammaiah, said his sibling fell in love with the woman while he worked as a tractor driver for her uncle Putta Shankar. “They were planning to get married after taking permission from her parents. But they were against it and warned Madhukar,’’ Sammaiah said. Her family was against the marriage as Madhukar was a Dalit, he claimed.

Sammaiah insisted that his brother had not agreed to a suicide pact and that the woman’s relatives killed Madhukar.

He said that Madhukar’s eye was gouged out and that there were injuries all over his body — which was found in bushes near a canal. The family alleged that the woman’s relatives had lured Madhukar and bludgeoned him to death.

Madhukar’s post-mortem report does not mention any external injuries. Peddapalli ACP Sindhu Sharma, who is probing the case, said that photos and video of Madhukar’s body before post-mortem showed no injuries. “We have sought a re-postmortem by a different team of doctors,’’ said Sharma.

The family has alleged police inaction, saying the woman’s relatives are being protected as Shankar is related to ruling TRS lawmaker Putta Madhu.

