Dalit journalist to return award

Protesting the recent statement of RSS publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya favouring a review of the reservation policy, 41-year-old Dalit journalist from Rajkot, Sunil Jadav, has decided to return Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Best Dalit Journalist award, given to him in 2011 by the Gujarat government for his journalistic contribution as a Dalit.

Jadav said, “Today, atrocities against Dalits have increased and instead of making efforts to eradicate untouchability and atrocities, such statements (of RSS leaders) are coming.”