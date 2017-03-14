JNU Dalit scholar found dead at friend’s house

Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan

A 28-year-old Dalit PhD scholar at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his friend’s house in the national capital on Monday. Muthu Krishnan had been at the forefront of the movement for justice for his friend and another Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who committed suicide in Hyderabad last year.

The Delhi Police said that they received a call at 5.05 pm about Krishnan having locked himself in a room. “On reaching the spot, the police forced open the door. A young man was found hanging from the ceiling fan,’’ said Additional DCP South (Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal. “He had come to his friend’s house this afternoon to have lunch. He reportedly went to another room to sleep and locked himself in. His friends later called him out and on getting no response, called police.’’ Biswal added that Krishnan was said to have been depressed over personal issues.

Krishnan reportedly looked troubled when he arrived at his friend’s place and was unable to speak. Sources claimed that Krishnan’s sister was supposedly getting married on Monday. He had complained of inequality in his last Facebook post on March 10. “There is no Equality in M.Phil/PhD Admission, there is no equality in Viva – voce, there is only denial of equality, denying prof. Sukhadeo Thorat recommendation (over caste discrimination in higher education), denying Students protest places in Ad-block, denying the education of the marginal. When Equality is denied everything is denied.’’

Krishnan, who was from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, completed his M.Phil from University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 2015 before joining JNU. “It was his big dream…(to enroll) in JNU,’’ said Krishnan’s friend, Munna Sunnaki. “…when he got admission to do PhD at JNU, he was ecstatic. He was so thrilled that he ran around the New Research Scholar hostel.’’ He said that it is very shocking and unsettling that a person, who worked hard for five years to get into JNU, has committed suicide within a year of realising his dream.

Krishnan, who was nicknamed Rajni as he thought he looked like actor Rajinikanth, struggled a lot to get into JNU. “His English was poor, which was one reason why he could not get into JNU earlier. He was so committed and hardworking that he worked on his English for nearly a year, spending hours together in the UoH library,’’ said another friend.

Krishnan was heartbroken when Vemula committed suicide. He wrote several Facebook posts on Vemula and was present at all protest meetings held in Vemula’s memory. JNU Students Union president Mohit Pandey said Krishnan was very active in protests.

Krishnan participated in JNU administration block blockade that the Committee of Suspended Students for Social Justice had called. He had written an article on Rohith Vemula’s mother, Radhikamma. “Dear anti-nationals, let me tell you, one day this nation’s leader is going to sell all.

Just for a selfie and for a standing ovation from the outsiders,’’ he wrote. “Hundreds and hundreds of Appa Raos (UoH Vice-Chancellor) are going to kill thousands of Rohiths…’’ He wrote that intellectuals from marginalised communities will get arrested for mocking fictional characters.

“At the same time, all the leading national institutes will be headed by people who cannot even clear the 10th standard exam. These people claim dissenters are anti-nationals and seditious,’’ he wrote. “They are going to kill many Rohiths, like us, just for eating beef, for being rational, for being intellectually productive for the country. But we are the real sons of this land and after we are all killed, there will be no nation.’’