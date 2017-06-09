Dalit group to send 125 kg ‘Buddha’ soap to Yogi Adityanath

Dalit group, Dr Ambedkar Vechan Pratibandh Samiti, which had earlier announced that it will send a 16.5-ft soap, signifying 16.5 per cent of Dalit population in India, to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, will now send a 125 kg soap. Samiti member Martin Macwan told mediapersons Thursday that the idea was to mark the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar who embraced Buddhism to fight casteism in the Indian society. The soap is embossed with an image of Buddha whose messages, claimed Macwan, would help “Yogi clean his casteist ideologies”. “We feel that Yogi’s casteist ideologies can be cleaned by Buddha’s message. We can fight the ideologies of saffron groups and Yogi through the ideologies of Buddha,” said Macwan. The Rs 3,200 worth soap was manufactured with the money donated by Dalit women across the state, said members of the samiti.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App