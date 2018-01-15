Dalit girl’s mutilated body found in Jind, probe points to gangrape

“There was only a torn shirt on her body. The injuries were all over the body including on face, neck, lips and chest. It appears that the victim had struggled a lot to escape from the sexual assault. The attackers might have tried to press her mouth also,” said Dr. SK Dhattarwal, who is a senior professor at the PGIMS. (Representational Image) “There was only a torn shirt on her body. The injuries were all over the body including on face, neck, lips and chest. It appears that the victim had struggled a lot to escape from the sexual assault. The attackers might have tried to press her mouth also,” said Dr. SK Dhattarwal, who is a senior professor at the PGIMS. (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old dalit girl from a village in Kurukshetra district in Haryana was killed after being allegedly gangraped. Her mutilated body was recovered from a village in Jind district on Friday and was sent to Rohtak’s PGIMS for postmortem next day. The girl, a student of Class 10, was reported missing since January 9 after she left home for a tuition class on the same day. Police are suspecting role of a Dalit boy from her village who has also been missing from the locality since January 9.

Dr S K Dhattarwal, head of Forensic Medicine at Rohtak’s PGIMS, told The Indian Express Sunday that as many as 19 injuries were found on her body during the postmortem. “It doesn’t seem case of rape by one person. She was probably sexually assaulted by more than two persons. They might have tried to thrust some object in her vagina also. Her liver was found ruptured,” said Dr Dattarwal.

“There was only a torn shirt on her body. The injuries were all over the body including on face, neck, lips and chest. It appears that the victim had struggled a lot to escape from the sexual assault. The attackers might have tried to press her mouth also,” added Dr Dhattarwal, who is a senior professor at the PGIMS (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences).

The body was found lying near a canal near village Budha Khera of Jind district on Friday. On the complaint of village sarpanch, the police have lodged an FIR under the charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

According to Dr Dhattarwal, the body might have been thrown near the canal after she was killed at some other place. “She was probably killed two or three days before recovery of her body from Jind district village. It also appears that she was drowned after the assault. We have sought a report of scene of crime before giving our final report on her cause of death,” he added.

Safidon (Jind) DSP Sunil Kumar told The Indian Express that they were suspecting the role of a boy from the girl’s native village, though, no arrest had been made so far.

“There was a locket carrying photo of Sant Ravidas around her neck which helped in establishing her identity,” he added. As many as 250 police personnel conducted a search operation around the spot where body was found.

Earlier, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint with police on January 10 after she did not return to the home on January 9 after going to the tuition class at 4 pm. Then, an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) was registered at Jhansa police station of Kurukshetra. According to her father, the victim was elder among his two daughters.

