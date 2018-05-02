Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
  • Dalit girl thrown off terrace for resisting molestation bid

The incident took place in Pilkhana village in Rojaarea area when a 15-year-old boy of the same village entered the house of the girl and tried to molest her.

By: PTI | Shahjahanpur | Published: May 2, 2018 2:43:25 pm
A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly thrown off the terrace of her house by a teenager when she resisted his molestation bid, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Pilkhana village in Rojaarea area when a 15-year-old boy of the same village entered the house of the girl and tried to molest her, they said. When the girl resisted, he threw her off the terrace of the house, injuring her seriously. The girl has been admitted to a hospital, they said. An FIR has been registered in the matter. The accused is absconding.

