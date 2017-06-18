Dalit girl raped in Gurdaspur village

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man at Nangal village here, the police said today. The girl yesterday complained that on June 15, the man forcibly took her to an unknown place near her house and raped her there.

She later narrated her ordeal to her parents after which they reported the matter to the police. SHO of Qilla Lal Singh police station, Amolakdeep Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified man. The police were trying to trace the accused, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App