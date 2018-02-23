Dalit girl burnt alive in UP village, police probing stalking angle

A young Dalit girl was burnt alive in an Uttar Pradesh village in Unnao district late last night, police said. Eighteen-year-old Moni was cycling to a vegetable market on Thursday when some unidentified persons confronted her. They surrounded her and poured petrol over her. Before she could react, they had set her ablaze. The girl up in flames ran for some 100 metres to save herself but finally collapsed and died on the spot.
Senior police officers, including IG (Zone) Sujit Kumar Pandey rushed to the crime scene around midnight and spoke to the victims family. The police is trying to find out whether it was a case of stalking or family enmity. The victim’s family has ruled out any case of enmity.
Officials told IANS that the police has recovered an empty petrol can, a match box and detected tyre marks of a four-wheeler near Tedha Bazaar where the crime took place.Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushpanjali along with the Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore have interrogated several persons in connection with the crime. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.
- Feb 23, 2018 at 5:23 pmYogi raj and chaiwala raj me yaho hoga.And our beggar PM talks of bullet train.All the government should be behind bars for such things happening in 21 century.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 5:06 pmAche Din Showing again Still Lawless inspite of Yogi FekuReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:40 pmJai Ho Yogi Raaj ki..... UP progressingReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 5:08 pmCriminals getting killed or running for their life surrendering- that also is taking place in 'Jai Ho Yogi Raaj ki..... UP progressing'. While many times, I criticize the government for inapt handling of the situation, what do you expect, YOGI to do pronto!? If the cops work earnestly, the culprits will be arrested shortly. In Delhi, a DIXIT BABA is still untraceable! Who to blame. YOGI miserably failed in the Gorakhpur BRD Hospital children tragedy, when the Health Minister-a g son of late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri-should have quit-because Shastriji had set a precedent as Railway Minister, when he resigned on moral grounds because a train mishap had taken place. A CM or a PM should not be blamed for every incident. Rise above party affiliations.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 5:38 pmCM and PM are there to take credit of every little thing, including those policies that were initiated under UPA regime. And yet, when it comes to governance issues, BJP washes off its hands