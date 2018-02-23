  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Dalit girl burnt alive in UP village, police probing stalking angle

Dalit girl burnt alive in UP village, police probing stalking angle

The girl up in flames ran for some 100 metres to save herself but finally collapsed and died on the spot. The police is trying to find out whether it was a case of stalking or family enmity.

By: IANS | Lucknow | Updated: February 23, 2018 6:21 pm
Dalit girl burnt alive in UP village The girl up in flames ran for some 100 metres to save herself but finally collapsed and died on the spot.
Top News

A young Dalit girl was burnt alive in an Uttar Pradesh village in Unnao district late last night, police said. Eighteen-year-old Moni was cycling to a vegetable market on Thursday when some unidentified persons confronted her. They surrounded her and poured petrol over her. Before she could react, they had set her ablaze. The girl up in flames ran for some 100 metres to save herself but finally collapsed and died on the spot.

Senior police officers, including IG (Zone) Sujit Kumar Pandey rushed to the crime scene around midnight and spoke to the victims family. The police is trying to find out whether it was a case of stalking or family enmity. The victim’s family has ruled out any case of enmity.

Officials told IANS that the police has recovered an empty petrol can, a match box and detected tyre marks of a four-wheeler near Tedha Bazaar where the crime took place.Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushpanjali along with the Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh Rathore have interrogated several persons in connection with the crime. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. сергей галин
    Feb 23, 2018 at 5:23 pm
    Yogi raj and chaiwala raj me yaho hoga.And our beggar PM talks of bullet train.All the government should be behind bars for such things happening in 21 century.
    (11)(2)
    Reply
    1. Agnello Sequeira
      Feb 23, 2018 at 5:06 pm
      Ache Din Showing again Still Lawless inspite of Yogi Feku
      (10)(3)
      Reply
      1. Anthony Deodaunia William
        Feb 23, 2018 at 4:40 pm
        Jai Ho Yogi Raaj ki..... UP progressing
        (11)(3)
        Reply
        1. Egg Head
          Feb 23, 2018 at 5:08 pm
          Criminals getting killed or running for their life surrendering- that also is taking place in 'Jai Ho Yogi Raaj ki..... UP progressing'. While many times, I criticize the government for inapt handling of the situation, what do you expect, YOGI to do pronto!? If the cops work earnestly, the culprits will be arrested shortly. In Delhi, a DIXIT BABA is still untraceable! Who to blame. YOGI miserably failed in the Gorakhpur BRD Hospital children tragedy, when the Health Minister-a g son of late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri-should have quit-because Shastriji had set a precedent as Railway Minister, when he resigned on moral grounds because a train mishap had taken place. A CM or a PM should not be blamed for every incident. Rise above party affiliations.
          (4)(6)
          Reply
          1. M
            Mark
            Feb 23, 2018 at 5:38 pm
            CM and PM are there to take credit of every little thing, including those policies that were initiated under UPA regime. And yet, when it comes to governance issues, BJP washes off its hands
            (2)(0)
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Feb 23: Latest News