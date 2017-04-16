Dalit farmer attempts suicide over land dispute

A 45-year-old Dalit farmer allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside Mandawar police station campus in Bijnor on Saturday afternoon over a land dispute. Dharam Veer suffered 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. Dharam, a native of Rajarampur village, received injuries in hand, stomach and other vital organs.

The farmer’s family has so far not filed any police complaint. The incident took place around noon when Station House Officer of Mandawar Police Station Vimlesh Kumar was holding a meeting with local residents.

“Before anyone could understand, the farmer poured kerosene on him, which he was carrying in a box, and set himself ablaze,” said SHO. Circle Officer (CO), City, Asit Srivastava said that Dharam had a dispute over an 8-bigha land with another farmer Uday Chauhan.

“On Dharam’s complaint, the lekhpal (one who maintains records of land revenue) went to Rajarampur village and solved the dispute in presence of the villagers. The disputed land was divided equally between Dharam and Chauhan. The settlement was agreed to by both the parties,” he said. The CO said that Dharam’s family alleged that despite the settlement, Chauhan had on Friday cultivated crops on one bigha land belonging to Dharam.

