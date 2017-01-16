Dalit family thrashed, house burnt in UP village

The incident happened on Saturday evening. No one, however, sustained serious injuries. The incident happened on Saturday evening. No one, however, sustained serious injuries.

IRKED reportedly over not being greeted properly, five members of upper caste community allegedly thrashed three persons of a Dailt family and also set their hut on fire in Daulatpur village under Bewar police station area in Mainpuri district. The incident happened on Saturday evening. No one, however, sustained serious injuries. On Sunday, police arrested one accused identified as Balram, and are conducting raids to trace other four, who are all residents of Daulatpur village.

Heavy force has been deployed in the village . Hari Om lodged an FIR under various sections including attempt to murder and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Chotte Lal, Chottu, Sumani and two others.

SHO, Bewar police station, Jitendra Pratap Singh said the victim, Hari Om Katheria, stated in his complaint that on Saturday afternoon, while he, his wife, Meena Katheria, and younger brother, Shyam Sunder, were working in the fields, Chotte Lal, a member of the Thakur community, passed from the area.

He further alleged that Chotte Lal thrashed them after being irked over not being greeted. While the matter was resolved after the intervention of local residents, Hari Om claimed that Chotte Lal’s associates Chottu and Sumani arrived at his home at 7.30 pm and started abusing the family, the SHO said. In the meantime, Chotte Lal and two others allegedly arrived and once again thrashed Hari Om, Meena and Shyam Sunder, the complaint said.

Police said that the accused also opened fire to terrorise the family, adding that, according to Hari Om, they set the house on fire before leaving. SP Sunil Kumar Saxena said the situation in the village was under control.