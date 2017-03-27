Dalit couple found hanging in Sitapur

An unmarried couple allegedly hanged themselves to death from a tree outside their village in Ramkot area of Sitapur district early Sunday, said police. The villagers found Ram Sagar, 22, and Apeela, 20, residents of Madhiya village, hanging from a tree near their village, police said.

“Prima facie, it appears to suicide. It has been learnt that the two were in a relationship. Since they were from the same village, they were hesitant of formalising it. We have not received any suicide note. More people are being questioned about the deaths,” said Station House Officer Nauvendra Singh Sirohi.

He said the two hailed from poor Dalit families. While Ram Sagar worked as a labourer, Apeela stayed at home.

Circle Officer Ram Sanehi Yadav said the two belonged to the same caste and lived in the same neighbourhood.

“While their family members have said they were not aware of the relationship, many in the village knew about it.

The suspected cause of the suicides could be that the family members of one of the two declined to accept the relationship. It could also be that the marriage of one of them was being fixed to someone else,” he said.

Couple found dead on railway tracks

The bodies of a couple were found on a railway track between Ghutai and Harpalpur stations in Mahoba, police said Sunday. The bodies of Aslam (24) and Aashia were found Saturday, Deputy SP, Vinod Sinh said, adding that Aslam, gangman in railways, was having an affair with Aashia.

