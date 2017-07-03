Upper caste people warn, Dalit bride rides mare under police protection in Rajasthan

Today, Leela was wedded to Himmata Ram at a ceremony under police protection. ( Representative Photo) Today, Leela was wedded to Himmata Ram at a ceremony under police protection. ( Representative Photo)

A 23-year-old would-be bride’s family had a wish- that she would ride a mare for the wedding, something no Dalit in Gudha Durjan village of Pali district had ever dared. But, Leela Meghwal and her family were allegedly threatened by some influential upper-caste people which prompted them to seek police protection.

A team of police officials reached the village and Leela rode the mare on Sunday night with the police escorting her. “The bride’s family members had lodged a complaint that some influential people of upper caste had warned them against carrying out the bride’s procession on a mare,” the SHO Khinwara police station, Rajuram Seervi, told news agency PTI.

Today, Leela was wedded to Himmata Ram at a ceremony under police protection, Seervi said.

