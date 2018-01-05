Dalit anger won’t subside until Bhide, Ekbote are arrested: Prakash Ambedkar

After a day of protests, rail and road disruptions, and sporadic violence, Ambedkar led a delegation of agitators to Chief Minister Fadnavis on Thursday. After a day of protests, rail and road disruptions, and sporadic violence, Ambedkar led a delegation of agitators to Chief Minister Fadnavis on Thursday.

CONTINUING to keep up the pressure on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prakash Ambedkar, who made the call for Wednesday’s Maharashtra bandh, warned the government that the “simmering anger in the Dalit community won’t dissipate till right-wing hardliners Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote are put behind bars”.

After a day of protests, rail and road disruptions, and sporadic violence, the Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh leader led a delegation of agitators to the chief minister on Thursday. “People are incensed over the violence that took place. We were able to contain some of this anger in Wednesday’s bandh, but this can’t continue for long,” said Ambedkar.

The police have already booked Bhide (who heads the Shiv Pratisthan) and Ekbote (who heads the Samast Hindu Aghadi) for the violence in Bhima-Koregaon.

“We have clearly pointed out (the accused) and police complaints have been registered against Bhide and Ekbote. We demand speedy action against them for perpetuating the violence. While the CM (on Thursday) assured us they will be arrested, he must walk the talk,” Ambedkar said. “The most important thing to see is whether Bhide will be arrested,” he added.

Ambedkar’s remark came on a day when a morcha was organised in Sangli, in Bhide’s support. In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had professed his admiration for Bhide’s work during a rally in Sangli. Photographs of Fadnavis seeking Bhide’s blessings have also gone viral on social media in the past couple of days. Sources close to Fadnavis said the CMO may want to wait for the findings of the judicial inquiry into the violence before initiating any action.

The grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar also came down heavily on the police for arresting protesters. “Ever since the bandh was called off Wednesday evening, the police have launched a statewide search operation to arrest the Dalit youths who participated in the protests. We demand an immediate stop to the ‘combing’ operation. These youths are not terrorists or Naxals to be treated in this manner. The CM has assured us this will stop,” Ambedkar said.

He also hit out at those who alleged that Naxal sympathisers were behind the organisation of the Elgaar Parishad at Shaniwar Wada on December 31, in which Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Radhika Vemula participated. The event had preceded the violence. “The committee organising the conference had a retired Supreme Court judge P B Sawant as its chair. It is just a political stunt to discredit the

organisers. If Naxal sympathisers had been behind organisation of the event, would the police have given it permission,”

he asked.

With the Maharashtra Police also slapping cases against Mewani and Jawaharlal Nehru University’s student leader Umar Khalid over the controversy, Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, said he was willing to represent them in court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App