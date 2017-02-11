Dalai Lama visits Sardar Patel National Police Academy

Dalai Lama (File Photo) Dalai Lama (File Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here and interacted with the trainee IPS officers.

Dalai Lama paid homage to the IPS Martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column and planted a sapling in the gardens of the Basic Course Training Complex, a release issued by the Academy said.

He then delivered a talk to the trainees comprising 139 IPS Probationers and 15 officer trainees from Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal. Lama spoke to them of the oneness of humanity, importance of religious harmony and necessity to develop and exhibit compassion to all humans regardless of religions or race, said the release.

“He spoke about the development of the principles of ‘Ahimsa’ and ‘Karuna’ i.e., non-violence and compassion. He spoke of how it is important to moderate belief by reason and not merely faith. He spoke of the need for revival of ancient Indian wisdom and the need for the education system to develop this,” it added. Dalai Lama is expected to deliver a talk on ‘Beyond Religion: Ethics Values and Well being’ organised by the Telangana government and the Dalai Lama Center for Ethics and Transformative Values tomorrow at Hitex Grounds here, a state government official had earlier said.