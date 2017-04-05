Dalai Lama visit will hurt ties, Beijing warns Delhi envoy

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. (Source: Reuters) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. (Source: Reuters)

China summoned the Indian ambassador in Beijing Wednesday and lodged a strong protest as the Dalai Lama began his tour of Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing warned New Delhi that the visit by the Tibetan spiritual leader could “severely damage peace and stability in the region” and “hurt ties” between the two countries. Sources said Ambassador Vijay Gokhale was called around 4 pm Beijing time and the tone of the Chinese officials was unusually sharp. The Foreign Ministry said India had “obstinately” arranged the visit by the Dalai Lama who reached Bomdila in West Kameng district at the start of his nine-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi is also expected to issue a demarche to the Ministry of External Affairs on the issue, Chinese diplomats indicated. Government sources in New Delhi said the reaction from Beijing was expected and reiterated that the Dalai Lama was a “revered religious leader” who had visited Arunachal Pradesh on “half a dozen occasions” earlier. “We have also urged that no political colour be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and to his visits to states of India, and no artificial controversy created around his ongoing visit,” Indian government sources said.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “India is clearly aware of the seriousness of the Dalai Lama issue and the sensitivity of the border issue. In such circumstances, India’s invitation to the Dalai Lama to the disputed border region will severely damage peace and stability along border areas and hurt ties between the two countries.” The Chinese government has been warning India of consequences for over a month now, ever since the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh was publicised.

China maintains that parts of Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as Southern Tibet, form part of the mainland and India’s continued engagement with the Dalai Lama, described by the Chinese government as an anti-China separatist, will cause damage to bilateral ties. Expressing grave concern, Hua said China is opposed to the Dalai Lama visiting the border area for any reason. “Our position on the Sino-India eastern border is clear and consistent. India is clear about the role the Dalai Lama plays. India’s invitation violates its promises on Tibet and provokes the China-India border issue. It won’t bring any benefit to India or China-India relations,” she said.

The spokesperson refused to elaborate on what measures China would take to underscore its dissatisfaction. “We hope to maintain good momentum of growth but this move runs counter to this wish. So we hope India stops doing things that undermine our interests,” Hua said. Hua also rejected Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju’s remarks that the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh was “purely religious” and not political. “Could you tell me honestly… do you seriously believe that Dalai is only a religious leader. I think the answer is known to all. He is not just a religious figure. Therefore, his visit to the place will not be purely of religious purpose. So using the empty words to defend this arrangement is not reasonable. We demand the Indian side stop this move of undermining Chinese interests,” Hua was quoted saying by PTI.

China had lodged similar protests in 2009 when the Dalai Lama last visited Arunachal Pradesh. But Wang Dehua, Director, Institute for South and Central Asia Studies in Shanghai, said this visit was different. “China’s reaction this time is stronger simply because the Indian side has given the Dalai Lama higher status. He is being accompanied by a junior minister. Continuing this trend is dangerous for India,” he said.

Despite tensions, Wang said China would stop short of military action. “This is a very serious issue and I think the MFA has made this clear. But in my opinion, China will stop short of using the military as an option and instead choose economic options. Nobody wants a confrontation, but China can use economic factors, which are critical to India,” Wang said. He said playing the Tibet card was a “misassessment” of the situation. “India and China can solve their border disputes by dialogue and accommodation alone. Using such pressure tactics, which go against China’s core interests, is in the opposite direction,” Wang said. While New Delhi doesn’t link the Dalai Lama’s visit to China’s attitude on issues of India’s core concern — the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, NSG membership and Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar’s listing — many view this being used as a leverage on these issues.

