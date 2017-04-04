Dalai Lama unlikely to visit Tawang today due to bad weather

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama addresses the gathering at Dibrugarh University in Dibrugarh on Monday (PTI Photo) Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama addresses the gathering at Dibrugarh University in Dibrugarh on Monday (PTI Photo)

Due to bad weather, His Holiness the Dalai Lama is unlikely to fly to Tawang on Tuesday as expected. He has started from Guwahati by road for Bomdila, where he will make a public appearance tomorrow. The Tibetan spiritual leader, who is on a 12-day trip to the northeast, is expected to reach Tawang on the evening of April 6 or definitively by April 7. On April 6, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to attend an inauguration programme of thupsung dhargyeling monastery and a Himalayan seminar on Buddhism.

“It doesn’t affect the spirits of people who are waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. We are eagerly waiting for him. It’s his love for us that despite the bad weather he has yet chosen to come to us by road,” Tsering Tashi, the MLA from Tawang.

In Tawang, the Dalai Lama will be welcomed by 800 monks at the country’s largest monastery which is 400-years-old. He was expected to hold a religious discourse at a stadium and deliver a public talk on “Secular Ethics and Happiness” at the Kala Wangpo Convention Centre.

The Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh has been marred by protests from China, which has repeatedly warned the Indian government that its action will have consequences on its bilateral relations.

“China had been issuing repeated warnings but that will not deter us from receiving our spiritual leader. The whole of Tawang is waiting to receive their beloved Dalai Lama,” said Tashi.

On Monday, the Arunachal police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) beefed up security at the Tawang monastery, where His Holiness is expected to stay. “The state police force is coordinating with the ITBP to ensure foolproof security arrangements,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, SP, Tawang.

