Tibetans’ ‘Thank You India’ event LIVE UPDATES: Dalai Lama arrives with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Tibetans on Saturday started the year-long celebrations under “Thank You India” event to mark 60 years of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India in Mcleodganj of Himachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama was joined by Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav along with several leaders.
The year-long event has been planned by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile headquartered in Mcleodganj. The Centre had recently issued an advisory asking senior leaders and government functionaries to avoid attending functions organised by Tibetans living here in exile, citing the “sensitive” phase of Indo-China ties. This has led to some disappointment in the Tibetan community. The venue, which was initially planned to be in Delhi, was shifted here.
Dalai lama honours Naren Chandra Das, the only survivor who had received the Dalai Lama in 1959 (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)
Shanta Kumar went on to say that the Dalai Lama is a spiritual leader and doesn't want confrontation. China should pave way for his return, he added.
Senior BJP leader and MP Shanta Kumar speaking at the event said, 'It was a tragedy the Dalai Lama had to come to India leaving his country, but you graced us and made this land pious and made it pilgrimage.' He added, 'Hey God change China's heart to change it's approach to the Dalai Lama.'
Tibetan band performed Thank u India song, Bharat ki Jai, koti koti to begin the celebrations on Saturday here in Dharmshala.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the event, he is accompanied by union minister Mahesh Sharma and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.