Tibetans’ ‘Thank You India’ event LIVE UPDATES: Dalai Lama arrives with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

The Dalai Lama along with Union Minister Ram Madhav and members of CTA at Mcleodganj. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma) The Dalai Lama along with Union Minister Ram Madhav and members of CTA at Mcleodganj. (Express Photo by Ashwani Sharma)

Tibetans on Saturday started the year-long celebrations under “Thank You India” event to mark 60 years of the Dalai Lama’s arrival in India in Mcleodganj of Himachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama was joined by Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav along with several leaders.

The year-long event has been planned by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile headquartered in Mcleodganj. The Centre had recently issued an advisory asking senior leaders and government functionaries to avoid attending functions organised by Tibetans living here in exile, citing the “sensitive” phase of Indo-China ties. This has led to some disappointment in the Tibetan community. The venue, which was initially planned to be in Delhi, was shifted here.

