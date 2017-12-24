Dalai Lama suggests inclusion of ancient Indian knowledge as academic subject

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today suggested inclusion of the ancient Indian knowledge as an academic subject in the existing education system in the country.

He said that the education system should also take care of the physical development as well as the ‘inner’ well-being of students by training their minds.

“We should include in education, the inner values without touching religious faith…” the 82-year-old Nobel laureate said while delivering a lecture on ‘Education for Wisdom and Compassion to Rebuild Nation’ organised by the Seshadripuram Educational Trust here.

The Dalai Lama said while the Tibetans have still retained the ancient Indian knowledge, it has reached “nirvana” in the land of its origin.

“…usually I keep teasing my Indian friends that this ancient knowledge we learnt from you. You are our teacher, our ‘guru’, we are ‘chelas’ (disciples) of the Indian guru,” he said.

Stating that reviving of the ancient Indian knowledge in modern India was one of his commitments in life, the Dalai Lama said that all the knowledge his region learnt from India and kept for thousands of years was “immensely useful” in modern times, even in the field of science.

He said for over 30 years, he has had serious discussions with modern scientists on cosmology, neurobiology, quantum physics and psychology, and the knowledge that was learnt and kept was really useful.

Pointing out that there was some kind of emotional crisis in today’s world, he said material things and technology would not solve these problems.

He said that ancient practices like ‘shanta’ and ‘vipassana’, dealt with the mind and emotions, should be considered as secular subjects and not religious.

Despite differences in views, all religions carried the “message of love”, the Dalai Lama said, adding that “all the traditions teach about practice of tolerance, forgiveness”.

“Despite different traditions or religions, India has stood as an example to the rest of the world that all could peacefully coexist together,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App