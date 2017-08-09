Dalai Lama says Doklam standoff is ‘not serious’, asks India, China to invoke spirit of ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’

The Dalai Lama says the standoff in Sikkim between India and China is not very serious. (Express Photo/File) The Dalai Lama says the standoff in Sikkim between India and China is not very serious. (Express Photo/File)

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday said the Doklam standoff between India and China is “not a very serious” issue, adding the two countries have to live side by side. Speaking in New Delhi, the Tibetan spiritual leader said the two countries must invoke the spirit of “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai”, reported news agency PTI.

“I do not think it is very serious. India and China have to live side by side,” the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying by PTI, while addressing the Rajendra Mathur Memorial Lecture organised by the Editors Guild of India. He added “propaganda makes things complicated”.

“Even in 1962, Chinese forces which reached Bomdilla, eventually withdrew. India and China have to live side by side,” the 14th Dalai Lama added. Read: Simply put: Where things stand on the Dolam plateau. Click here.

The neighbouring countries have been at an impasse in the Doklam region in Sikkim for two months now, after Indian troops stopped the Chinese from constructing a road in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd