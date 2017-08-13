Watch video: Dalai Lama tugs Ramdev’s beard at World Peace and Harmony Conclave

Dalai Lama yanking Ramdev’s beard at the World Peace and Harmony Conclave. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Dalai Lama yanking Ramdev’s beard at the World Peace and Harmony Conclave. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

At the World Peace and Harmony Conclave in Mumbai on Sunday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and yoga guru Ramdev shared a light moment on stage during a serious discussion on world peace.

After Dalai Lama finished speech, Ramdev rushed towards him and touched his feet. The Tibetan leader blessed Ramdev and got playful with his beard, tugging it for some time as the audience broke into an applause.

While at one point it seemed that the His Holiness was in no mood of letting go of Ramdev’s beard, but the Yoga guru took it sportingly and did not mind. Dalai Lama then gently poked at Ramdev’s midriff to which he responded by flexing his abdomen muscles in his own trademark style.

The ongoing standoff between India and Pakistan at Doklam also figured during the speeches at the event. While Dalai Lama called for peace, Ramdev said India should answer China’s transgressions in the “language of war.”

“Fear creates irritation, irritation creates anger, anger creates violence,” Dalai Lama said.

While Ramdev boldly called for a tit-for-tat reaction from India. Ramdev said, “We talk in the language of yoga but the one who doesn’t get it must be answered in language of war.” He went on to add that China has retaliated with a threat every time India has approached them with peaceful agreements. He even urged Indians to boycott Chinese goods and products in the country in order to reduce their market share and strike a blow to the Chinese trade.

Ramdev also expressed his thoughts on the Babri mosque controversy saying that the matter should be resolved peacefully.

