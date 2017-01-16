Dalai Lama praises Nitish Kumar over successful conduct of Kalachakra Puja

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addresses devotees on the first day of Kalachakra in Bodhgaya, India. (Source: AP) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addresses devotees on the first day of Kalachakra in Bodhgaya, India. (Source: AP)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday received praise from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama for his “personal attention and his government’s generous assistance” for the successful conduct of Kalachakra Puja.

In a letter written to Kumar on January 15, the Dalai Lama said: “I am writing to convey my deep gratitude to you and to your government for the personal attention and generous assistance in providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities for the two-week Kalachakra empowerment.”

“The organisational support, including the extensive and thorough security arrangements, contributed to the efficient and smooth running of this large event,” the noble laureate said in his letter.

The 34th Kalachakra Puja, a major event of the Buddhists, went on from January 2 to January 14 at Bodh Gaya under the supervision of the Dalai Lama.

The Bihar CM had attended the concluding function of the Puja at Bodh Gaya on January 14 and was blessed by the Tibetan theologist effusively.

“The pilgrims have also been most appreciative of your generosity and hospitality. The celebration of Kalachakra in Bodh Gaya, the most sacred place of the Buddhists has been a tremendous success,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

“The officials from your various departments have devoted a great deal of time and effort to ensuring the success of this Kalachakra empowerment, which I understand was attended by over 1.75 lakh people from 92 countries,” he said.

The revered Buddhist spiritual leader sadi: “It’s heartening that the overall maintenance of the temple area (in Bodh Gaya) has greatly improved over the years.

“I wish you good health and continued success in providing the kind and able leadership to people of Bihar that will ensure their prosperity and happiness.”

While speaking at the start of the Kalachakra Puja, the Dalai Lama had praised Kumar for initiating liquor ban.