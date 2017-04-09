Dalai Lama inaugurates museum dedicated to Dorjee Khandu

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Source: Reuters) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Source: Reuters)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday inaugurated the Dorjee Khandu Memorial Museum and the adjacent Jangchub Chorten here in the presence of the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The Dalai Lama, who earlier in the day continued with his teachings at the Yid GaChosin monastery ground, inaugurated the museum and took a round of the exhibits.

The Dorjee Khandu Memorial Museum and the Jangchub Chorten, both situated in a sprawling complex, is designed as a personal history monument of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu, who passed away in a helicopter crash in April 2011, at the peak of his political career.

The museum is supported by the state government with a grant of Rs 1.8 crore announced during the visit of the then chief minister late Jarbom Gamlin. The museum also pays homage to the XIV Dalai Lama and features an arena that depicts his journey into exile in India in March, 1959, and with it the return of the Dalai Lama to Tawang as prophesied by His Holiness The Sixth.

Earlier in the day, the Dalai Lama visited the Urgyeling Monastery, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama Tseyang Gyatso, where he had his lunch.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now