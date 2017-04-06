Chinese media warns India over using ‘Dalai Lama card’, calls move ‘clumsy and rude’

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees at the Buddha Park in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. (Source: AP) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees at the Buddha Park in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh. (Source: AP)

As the Dalai Lama began his nine-day tour of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the Chinese state-run media wrote stinging editorials warning India against muddying the waters and adding stress to the already fraught international ties between the two countries.

In a piece titled “India’s use of Dalai Lama card tactless”, Daily Times termed the move to invite the Dalai to Arunachal as a “clumsy and rude move”. “But this is a clumsy and rude move. The Dalai is a highly politicized symbol in China’s diplomacy. For any country, its attitude toward the Dalai Lama almost affects the entire relationship with China. The West has fully recognized the nature of the Dalai as a diplomatic card and is extremely prudent in using it. When the Dalai travels to the capital of a Western country, who will meet him, when and where would be carefully weighed,” it said in its editorial.

China Daily adopted an equally aggressive stance, saying that India sending one of its ministers, Kiren Rijiju, along with the Dalai was a “double affront to Beijing”. “Rijiju might think himself cute in borrowing a line from Beijing’s diplomatic representations, but he has ignored the fundamental distinction here: Like Taiwan and any other part of China, Tibet is a part of the Chinese territory no matter whether New Delhi agrees or not,” it said in an editorial.

“Southern Tibet, on the other hand, was stolen from China by his country’s former colonial master taking advantage of China’s internal strife. Should he have any questions regarding the status of Southern Tibet, Rijiju can consult the historical archives,” it said.

The issue has expectedly drawn a sharp reaction from China as it summoned the Indian Ambassador in Beijing and lodged a strong protest. Addressing a daily press conference in the China capital, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: “This runs contrary to the positive trend of the development of bilateral relations, and will not benefit India in any way. “We urge India to immediately stop using the Dalai Lama to harm China’s interests; to not inflame sensitive issues between the two countries; to not sabotage the foundations of border negotiations and bilateral ties; and to maintain China-India relations through practical deeds.”

China Daily also quoted a researcher on South Asian studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, saying that “India should not play the Dalai Lama card”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd