Dalai Lama’s visit purely religious, China must not interfere in internal affairs: Kiren Rijiju

Dalai Lama in Guwahati. (file photo) Dalai Lama in Guwahati. (file photo)

Ahead of Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, MoS Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that it was purely religious and no political angle must be attributed to it. He also said that China should not interfere in India’s internal affairs.

“There is no political angle behind His Holiness’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. It is completely religious. Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and China should not object to his visit and interfere in India’s internal affairs,” he told reporters here.

Rijiju said India has never interfered in China’s internal affairs and it expects the country to reciprocate it. “We respect Beijing’s ‘One-China’ policy and we expect China to reciprocate,” he said.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said Arunachal is “not a disputed territory” and is part of the Union of India. “There may be some differences of opinion between India and China over the boundary. But China has no locus standi over Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The people of Arunchal want to maintain good relations with China, Rijiju added.

On Friday, China protested against Dalai Lama’s visit saying that it would damage bilateral relations between the two countries. “Therefore, we have asked India to earnestly honor its political pledges and avoid damaging China-India relations. Otherwise, India only stands to get hurt,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang’s had said.

Dalai Lama was forced to alter his schedule as inclement weather affected his travel plans. The Tibetan Spiritual leader was supposed to leave from Guwahati to Tawang in a helicopter. He will now complete the journey on road.

