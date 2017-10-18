Dalai Lama arrives in Manipur on maiden visit

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Source: PTI Photo) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Source: PTI Photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today arrived in Manipur’s capital Imphal on his maiden visit to participate in an international peace conference. This is his second visit to the northeast this year -after Arunachal Pradesh in April – but the first to Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Y Khemchand received him at the airport. Strict security measures will remain in place during the Dalai Lama’s three-day stay in Manipur as a ‘state guest’.

Round-the-clock patrolling and combing operations were underway to ensure the visit remains peaceful, officials said. He is visiting the state on an invitation extended by Speaker Khemchand last month at Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

The Dalai Lama met Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla at the Raj Bhavan after his arrival here. He will be given a civic reception at the City Convention Centre and attend a conference titled ‘Peace and Harmony’ tomorrow.

The conference will be followed by public interaction and press meet, according to a statement by the state government.

