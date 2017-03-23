Dal Khalsa team meets UN official over issues in Punjab

A Dal Khalsa overseas delegation met a UN official in Geneva on Tuesday over issues related to freedom of expression, drugs, water crisis in Punjab. The delegation also apprised the UN that ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, space for dissent and freedom of expression has shrunk and hate-mongering and war-mongering have become the order of the day.

Party spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh, who informed the media here about the meeting between Christine Chung, Human Rights Officer looking after Asia Pacific Section, and their group representative in Geneva on Tuesday, said “the objective was to share our history and heritage with the United Nations to provide a thorough understanding of the perspective in which we place our present demands before it”.

