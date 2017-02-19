Dal Khalsa takes a dig at INLD’s threat of digging SYL canal 

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the party workers across Haryana would gather at Ambala and then march towards the Punjab border on February 23 to dig the SYL canal. (File Photo) Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the party workers across Haryana would gather at Ambala and then march towards the Punjab border on February 23 to dig the SYL canal. (File Photo)

DAL KHALSA took a dig at the Indian National Lok Dal on Saturday for announcing the digging of the controversial SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal by marching towards Punjab on February 23, calling the move announced by its leader Abhay Singh Chautala as nothing but a political mischief and stunt. Party leaders H S Dhami and Kanwar Pal Singh said the people of Punjab would not allow any mischief and misadventure by anyone at any cost.

Taking a jibe at Chautala, they said, “The Chautalas were friends with the Badal family and both have played havoc in a sinister manner over the years. Even now, the Chautalas know that the present rulers in Punjab, who are virtually on their way out, will not welcome them with batons and bullets, which are reserved for farmers, teachers, unionists, students, pharmacists and devout Sikh protesters.”

They also said, “INLD in its various avatars has been hand in glove with the Badals to sidetrack the issues and attempt to overawe Sikhs.” Digging of the SYL canal was next to impossible and the people of Haryana should stop day-dreaming over its construction, claimed Dhami and Kanwar. They said notwithstanding all the legal steps Congress and the Badals may have taken in recent times, credit for stopping construction of the SYL canal in 1992 goes to Sikh freedom fighters, who laid down their lives while defending the river waters of Punjab. “Dal Khalsa is determined to ensure that their sacrifice does not go in vain,” said both.