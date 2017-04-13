Dainik Bhaskar Group head dies of cardiac arrest

Dainik Bhaskar Group chairman Ramesh Chandra Agrawal (72) died of a massive cardiac arrest at the Ahmedabad airport Wednesday morning. Agrawal suffered the cardiac arrest after alighting a flight around 11am. He was rushed to Apollo Hospitals where doctors declared him dead. A statement from Apollo Hospitals said, “He was brought to emergency department at 11.25am when no cardiac activity or rhythm was found. He was intubated and all emergency therapeutic measures were instituted, including CPR and advance life supports. In spite of over half-an-hour of intensive efforts of the medical team, the heart could not be revived and he was declared dead at 12.05pm.”

Agarwal’s body was brought to Bhopal, the group’s headquarters, in the evening. His funeral will take place at Bhadbhada crematorium on Thursday.

Agrawal was born on November 30, 1944, in Jhansi. He moved to Bhopal with his father in the late 1950s. The group has a presence in 14 states with 62 editions.

Offering condolences, PM Narendra Modi said his contribution to the media world will be remembered. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too offered his tribute to Agrawal at the state hangar in Bhopal.

