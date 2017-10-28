Dahod interrogation death: Five cops booked for murder

At Kanesh’s home in Chilakota village in Dahod. Bhupendra Rana At Kanesh’s home in Chilakota village in Dahod. Bhupendra Rana

A day after he died, allegedly due to injuries sustained during a police interrogation, the body of 31-year-old Kanesh Gamara lay on a charpoy in Chilakota village in Gujarat’s tribal-dominated Dahod district on Friday. Kanesh’s wife Tini, 28, kept passing out and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. The funeral was held around 4.30 pm amid heavy police security. After the post-mortem report confirmed that Kanesh died of head injuries, five policemen were booked for murder on Friday on a complaint by the victim’s mother Ladudiben.

Medical officer Dr K K Kesri, who performed the autopsy at Limkheda referral hospital, told The Indian Express, “Primary cause of death is head injuries leading to extra dural haemorrhage with intra-cerebral haemorrhage.Viscera sample is yet to be collected for a detailed autopsy.” Kanesh has three sons — Jigar 11, Rohit, 4, and Dimpal, 2.

Kanesh worked as a construction labourer in Ahmedabad, and was home for Diwali. Around 1 am on Thursday, he was woken up by men from the furlough and parole squad of Jesawada police station. He was then taken for questioning about his youngest brother Naru, 27, who had been booked in cases of theft and dacoity and was on the run. Raju, 28, another brother of Kanesh, and a construction labourer in Surat, was also taken for questioning.

Raju said, “We were sleeping when five policemen came and started asking about Naru, our younger brother, and alleged that he was involved in theft cases. As we don’t stay here, we had no idea. They started beating Kanesh and me, and around half-a-kilometer away from home, they separated us. They took me to Dahod town and questioned me. I was not aware of Kanesh’s death till Thursday afternoon when I was allowed to return home.”

Police sources said Kanesh was released around 3 am on Thursday. His death about an hour later triggered violent clashes during which Chilakota villagers attacked Jesawada police station and set police vehicles on fire. Kanu Gamara, Kanesh’s uncle said, “Police have killed an innocent.”

Meanwhile, the body of Ramsu Mohaniya, a farmer from Amli village who died allegedly in police firing during the clash, was taken to his village after a doctors’ panel performed an autopsy at General Hospital, Dahod. Mohaniya was reportedly at the spot to buy vegetables when he was killed.

While five policemen were booked for murder by Jesawada police station, only one has been identified in the FIR as “Somabhai”. The policemen have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed). They are yet be arrested.

Police have also booked 300 to 400 people on rioting charges. DSP Tejas Patel said, “Police were looking for Naru Gamara, younger brother of Kanesh, who has been absconding in theft and other cases. The police team had gone to their home to question them about Naru… As per villagers’ demand, we have booked them in a case of murder. Probe is on.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App