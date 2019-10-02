Gujarat’s Dahod district administration: Officials late to work plant trees as penalty

In a unique punishment announced for officials coming late, not turning up for presentations or remaining absent at grievance redressals and coordination meetings, the Dahod district administration has issued a circular and made it compulsory for them to sow ten saplings. So far, nine such officials have been punished since July. Every official has been asked to plant the sapling, take a picture and send it to the Collector.

Advertising

On the third Saturday of every month, a grievance redressal and coordination meeting is convened, presided over by the District Collector. At the meeting, district-specific grievances put forth by the MPs and MLAs are discussed, apart from reviewing progress and updates of various projects being undertaken by the administration.

The central Gujarat district, with its hilly terrain, lacks green cover. Under the Aspirational District project, the district administration is keenly working towards developing a ‘Green Dahod’. The punishment is also intended to add to the project.

“Officials turning up late or missing the meetings was common. Technically, we are expected to serve them a notice and ask for an explanation, which we do and then the paperwork goes on. But this time, we thought that we instead make this exercise productive and so, we came up with this idea,”said District Collector, Vijay Kharadi.

“This year alone we have a target of planting 53 lakhs saplings and with this punishment, the number will increase and also help sensitize the government officials. Dahod has always been barren and we are working towards developing a green Dahod. We have asked the erring officials to first plant saplings in and around the district administration office itself,” he added.