Dahisar man booked for killing 2 dogs in apartment complex

A man from Dahisar has been booked for allegedly poisoning two dogs in his residential complex. He was caught after fellow residents found CCTV footage in which he was seen leaving food for the dogs earlier this month.

The two dogs, which lived in Saikiran Vatika Complex in Dahisar East and were cared for by residents, were found dead on May 9. According to the police, Bhupendra Shelar, who lives in the complex, suspected the dogs may have been poisoned after noticing white foam at their mouths.

“I called the police and told them about my suspicions. Since one of the dogs had been buried, we took the body of the other one to the Bombay Veterinary College in Parel for a post-mortem,” said Shelar.

A post-mortem confirmed that the dog had died of poisoning. Shelar and other residents immediately suspected that a man living in their complex, Rajesh Varma, was the culprit.

A review of the complex’s CCTV footage found that early morning on May 8, Varma had kept food on the ground in the parking lot and called the two dogs to eat. Both dogs, the police said, are seen consuming the food in the footage. They died hours later.

“We have registered an offence against the person after he was identified in the CCTV camera footage. He is seen mixing some substance in the food and feeding it to the dogs,” said Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII.

On May 18, Varma was booked for killing the dogs and for breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code and with treating an animal cruelly and administering an injurious substance to an animal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police said.

Since their deaths, residents have been mourning the dogs. In 2012, the canines had chased away a gang of robbers. Recalling the incident, Shelar said that nearly 20 men had overpowered the security guards and had advanced to a second-floor flat. “They were about to open one of the flats but 15 – 20 dogs who live in our complex chased them off. They were so brave, the robbers fled for their lives,” said Shelar.

He also alleged that Varma has a history of abusing dogs in the complex. “For many years, he has been throwing stones at dogs in our complex or beating them with sticks. That is why we became suspicious when we saw him in the camera footage feeding the dogs,” he said.

