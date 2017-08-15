Dahi Handi celebrations: Man dies after suffering epileptic attack, another electrocuted

Mumbai: Youths (Govindas) forming a human pyramid to break a ‘Dahi Handi’ (an earthen pot containing yogurt) during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Youths (Govindas) forming a human pyramid to break a ‘Dahi Handi’ (an earthen pot containing yogurt) during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A 21-year-old man has died in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after he suffered an epileptic attack during the Dahi Handi celebrations. “He got down from the human pyramid after breaking the handi. But immediately afterwards, he suffered an epileptic attack. He died on way to a hospital in Palghar around 6.30 pm,” a police officer told PTI. In another incident, a 34-year-old man died after reportedly being electrocuted in Mumbai’s Airoli.

Besides, at least 45 Govindas were also injured while forming human pyramids as part of the festival. “As many as 45 govindas were injured in Mumbai till 5 pm,” civic officials said. “One of them was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, while others were discharged after they were administered first aid,” they added.

The state, however, witnessed subdued celebrations this year on account of the implementations of the Goods and Service Tax, income tax woes and demonetisation. “After the demonetisation, several mandals substantially reduced the prize money offered to the Govinda troupes,” member of a Dahi Handi mandal said.

Another member said, “While demonetisation has slightly hit the cash flow, the implementation of GST, has made the people doubly cautious as they fear that the Income Tax department may come knocking any time. Therefore, many have decided to reduce the prize money.”

The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna and was celebrated with fervour across the state.

Earlier this month, the state government had assured the Bombay High Court that it would make sure that children below 14 years of age would not participate in formation of Dahi Handi pyramids. However, the court had declined to impose any restriction on the height of human pyramid formations.

