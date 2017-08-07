Dahi Handi: Bombay HC refuses to pass orders relating to age and height restrictions for human pyramid formation

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to pass any orders relating to age and height restrictions for formation of human pyramid during Dahi Handi festival due to take place on August 15. The state government assured the central government that under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, the age limit for ensuring participation of Govindas during such adventure sports was 14 years and the same would be adhered to during Dahi Handi.

“Both issues fall exclusively in the domain of legislature. If we enter into this arena we will be infringing upon state’s domain,” said Justice B R Gavai.

The court commented that people died while taking selfies, playing cricket and majority of accidents also take place in toilets, “accidents happen everywhere. Is this our job to look into all this,” questioned the court.

The court was hearing two petition seeking upholding of the restrictions laid down by a high court for the Dahi Handi festival in 2014, imposing height restrictions of 20 feet on human pyramids formed during the Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai, and banning youngsters below 18 years from participating in the formation of the human pyramid.

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the state government. The matter was then referred back to High Court.

