‘Dadu Majra garbage plant creating health-related problems in city’

Residents during the FOSWAC meeting at Sector 8 in Chandigarh Sunday. Express

The Executive Committee Meeting of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations of Chandigarh “FOSWAC” was held at the community centre in Sector 8, Chandigarh, Sunday.Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu emphasised that the Dadu Majra garbage plant is a big nuisance not only for residents living in nearby sectors or within its vicinity but is also creating health-related problems in the city.

“Foul smell emanates in the evening or at the time when the plant is working. He demanded that the Chandigarh Pollution Board should check the air quality and foul smell emanating from the garbage plant and the dumping ground. The “PCB” should give a daily press release in the evening or when the plant is operational about the air quality around the dumping ground and garbage processing plant,” he said.The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed miserably in addressing this grave problem faced by the residents,” he added.

Bittu expressed his concern about the deteriorating law and order problem specially relating to crime against women. He said that the police and social department should regularly conduct seminars with the residents at sector level to discuss and find ways to solve the problem.

Regarding the problems of Chandigarh Housing Board dwellers, Bittu said that all persons without any political affiliations should come together for the residents of CHB dwelling units. He lamented that the Chandigarh Housing Board members took a very harsh step in proposing heavy penalty on its dwellers and it should be condemned by all the residents.

Hitesh Puri, Vice Chairman of FOSWAC was very critical of unwanted growth of three wheelers flouting traffic norms. “They are not properly trained and they stop their vehicle anywhere on the road causing accidents. The parking areas in the city even after charging unreasonable parking fee offer no facility to the residents. They just issue parking slips without caring for the space,” he added.

General Secretary, JS Gogia apprised the house that it is very unfortunate that Chandigarh has been ranked 22 among 23 cities under the ‘Annual Survey of Indian City System’ (ASICS). It had already fallen from second position to 11th last year for sanitation work under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ . “The MC cannot achieve anything by ignoring the RWA’s and by working in isolation. FOSWAC has already written to the administration that we have large pool of talented persons who have worked in various fields of administration and management and they would love to be volunteer for communication and mobilising the residents for social cause.”

