Dadri Lynching: BJP leader’s son gets bail

Mohd Akhlaq. (File/Photo) Mohd Akhlaq. (File/Photo)

NEARLY TWO years after 50-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in Dadri over suspicion of consuming beef, 15 of the 19 accused are out on bail, while charges are yet to be framed against them in a trial court. On Monday, the prime accused in the lynching case, Vishal Rana, the son of local BJP leader Sanjay Rana, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

Granting bail to Rana, Justice Pratyush Kumar directed him to appear before the trial court. “The applicant shall file an undertaking to the effect that he shall not seek any adjournment on the dates fixed for evidence, if the witnesses are present in court. In case of default of this condition, if shall be open for trial court to treat it as abuse of liberty of bail,” the Allahabad HC directed. In the last four months, 12 accused have been granted bail by the HC. Three juveniles accused in the case had been released last year.

According to Ram Saran Nagar, legal counsel for a section of the accused, charges against them are yet to be framed. “After yesterday’s HC order, only three accused are still in prison. The next date of hearing is on August 9.”

