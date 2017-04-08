Dadri lynching: Allahabad HC grants bail to two accused

Allahabad High Court. (File Photo) Allahabad High Court. (File Photo)

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to two men accused of lynching a 50-year-old Muslim man following rumours that he had slaughtered a cow in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri in 2015. Government lawyer Akhilesh Singh said that Arun and Puneet were granted bail on Thursday. “A written copy of the order is yet to be received by us,” he said. Three other juvenile accused in the case were granted bail last year.

Local BJP leader Sanjay Rana, whose son is one of the accused in the case, hoped the move would help other accused get bail too. “Our children have been in prison for nearly two years and this judgment will set the tone for other bail applications which are going to heard in the court,” he said. “Till now, charges against any of our children from this village have not been framed in court. We have lost one of them. We will not lose the others,” Rana added.

He was referring to Ravin Sisodia, another accused in the lynching, who died at a Delhi hospital of “multi-organ failure” in October.

Mohammad Akhlaq, the 50-year-old, was dragged out of his house and beaten to death in September 2015 in Dadri’s Bisara village. His son, Mohammad Danish, received severe head injuries in the attack. A mob had barged into their house after an announcement was made from a local temple in Bisara asking people to assemble near a transformer since a cow had allegedly been slaughtered.

Akhlaq’s mother, wife and elder daughter had named 10 Bisara residents in their police complaint. Nine more names were added to the list of accused after Akhlaq’s younger younger daughter, Shaista, and Danish recorded their statement before a magistrate.

