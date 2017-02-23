Dadri: Body of one-year-old girl recovered, rape suspected

The body of an one-year-old girl was found from the railway tracks in Dadri area and a man has been arrested in this matter, with police suspecting that she was also raped. The accused, Vijay, a construction worker, had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her food and murdered her, DSP Rakesh Kumar said, adding it is suspected that she was also raped.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and the accused, who is suspected to be mentally disturbed, arrested, the officer said. Meanwhile, the body of a 12-year-old boy, who was missing since last night, was found this evening at Suthiana village in Greater Noida, police said. The boy’s throat was slit with a sharp edged weapon, in-charge of Ecotech 3 Police Station Avdesh Awasthi said, adding, the deceased’s father is an auto driver and hailed from Bihar.

In Rabupura Police station area two persons, Parvez and Arif, have been arrested for kidnapping and murdering an 18-year-old boy, identified as Salman, police said. The motive behind the murder is being probed. Parvez was friend of Salman, Rabupura Police Sation in-charge said.