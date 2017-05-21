Dadar society: Tenant-owner dispute, Dharnas troubling others illegal, says court

THE MUMBAI city civil court recently held that holding dharnas, morchas and other forms of protest by tenants outside a Dadar society, which inconvenienced other residents, was “illegal” and “bad in law”. The order was passed this week in a civil suit filed by a construction firm over five years ago, urging the court to restrain protests planned by its tenants.

According to the submissions made by plaintiff Thakoor Constructions, it had acquired rights over three plots in Dadar on the basis of a sale agreement in 1979. On one of the plots, a building named Purushottam Towers was constructed and flats sold out on ownership basis. Another building, Janardhan Apartments, was constructed and given on tenancy-basis to various tenants with the plaintiff as their landlord. The defendants in the suit are occupants and tenants of Janardhan Apartments.

“Defendant can resort to lawful ways to resolve their difficulties from developer. But at the same time, it is also come on record that Purushottam Towers, where the residence of plaintiff is situated, is the building of occupiers who purchased flats on ownership basis. In this situation, acts of defendants should not cause disturbances to the occupiers of Purushottam Towers,” the court said.

The defendants had claimed before the court that they were original residents of Purushottam Wadi, whose owner had entered into an agreement in 1979 with the firm. They claimed that of the 149 tenants of the Wadi, only 114 were allotted rooms in the building constructed by the plaintiff, while the rest were shifted to transit accommodation on one of the plots.

The defendants claimed that the firm did not provide them basic amenities, and hence they began lodging protests in a ‘peaceful and non-violent manner’.

The plaintiff, on the other hand, claimed that the tenants were “extremely negligent” in the payment of rent and substantial arrears had accumulated. After the firm filed recovery and eviction suits against them before the small causes court, the tenants said they would hold protests at the gates of Purushottam Towers, the plaintiff claimed. Since 2006, the tenants tried to ‘harass’ the plaintiff by obstructing the entry and exit of its building’s residents, Thakoor Constructions claimed.

The court has ordered that the defendants are ‘perpetually restrained’ from holding protests in front of the gate of Purushottam Towers. “Defendants are at liberty to agitate their grievances against plaintiff, if the situation warrants, by holding peaceful demonstration, dharna or Thiyya Andolan by keeping themselves away at least at the distance of 100 ft.from the gate of Purushottam Tower and without causing any nuisance to the persons in the vicinity,” the court said.

The firm submitted before the court that the tenants even broke the fence of one of the boundary walls to the plots ‘illegally’. It sought an order to restrain the tenants from protesting and tampering the electric meter, water meter and other utilities of the building.

The court said that the firm had “reasonable apprehension” about the demonstration and accepted its contention that the protest at the gate of the towers is “illegal”. At the same time, the court said there was no evidence to show that the tenants had broken the fence illegally to obstruct entry and exit points.

