Dadar: Senior citizen robbed of Rs 50,000

A senior citizen from Dadar lost Rs 50,000 after he was duped by a woman claiming to be a representative of his insurance company. Police say that more people have been duped this way, and this seems to be the new modus operandi of fraudsters along with calling people and taking their card details by posing as bank officials. Officers said they also suspect that the callers have access to databases of insurance companies.

According to the police, in the Dadar case, Shrikant Joshi (62), who works with a college in central Mumbai, received a call in March from his “insurance company”. Joshi, who had earlier made an application to stop his policy, assumed the company had finally responded. The woman told Joshi that they would cancel his policy but he would have to pay Rs 15,000 for the policy amount to be transferred to his account.

The police said since the woman claimed to be calling from the insurance company and seemed to know that he had made a cancellation application, Joshi did not suspect anything. A few days later, he received another call from her, asking him to pay Rs 35,000 more. Again, Joshi followed the directions, hoping to get the policy amount of around Rs 5 lakh, an officer said. Later, on April 29, when the woman called up again and asked Joshi to pay Rs 90,000, he finally got suspicious and informed his son about the incident. His son approached the insurance company, who denied making any such call. Joshi then approached the Shivaji Park police last week.

Senior inspector of the Shivaji Park police station, Gangadhar Sonawane, said they had registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of cheating in addition to sections of the Information Technology Act. “We are trying to track down the location from where the calls were made,” Sonawane said.

An officer added that since the caller knew that Joshi held a policy with the particular insurance company and had moved a cancellation application, insider involvement seemed indicated. “We are trying to find out if anyone had leaked the database to an outsider, who was using it to con people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now