Dacoits kill sub-inspector, injure another in ongoing encounter at Chitrakoot

A police sub-inspector was killed and another suffered gunshot injury in an ongoing encounter with dacoits in Chitrakoot district of Bundelkhand region on Thursday. Police has, however, arrested three suspected dacoits, including a key member of the gang of dacoity Babli Kol.

ADG(Law and Order) Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that one or two dacoits are also reported to have been hit in the gunfire in Nihi Chiraiya forest area under Manikpur police station. He said sub-inspector Jai Prakash Singh has been killed in the encounter that was still going on around noon.

Kumar said the encounter took place between the dacoits and the teams of Chitrakoot district police. He said it is still being deliberated whether the special task force(STF) should be involved in the operation as it is still being carried out.

SN Sabat, ADG(Allahabad Zone), who reached Chitrakoot, said the encounter started in the early hours of Thursday and is still going on. He said the reinforcements from other police stations of Chitrakoot district have joined the operation.

“The encounter is taking place with the gang of dacoit Babli Kol. His is the only gang that has remained active in the area. We have arrested three dacoits. Another sub-inspector has also suffered gunshot wound in the lower part of his body,” he told The Indian Express over phone.

Sabat said Raju Kol, a key member of the gang, is among the three persons arrested by the police. He said Kol was injured in the encounter and another dacoit is also suspected to have been hit by gunshot wounds but is still to be caught.

Uttar Pradesh Police has declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Babli Kol, who has increased his activities in last few years in the region close to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh border.

