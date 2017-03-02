Dabholkar murder: CBI announces reward of Rs 5 lakh for info on accused Akolkar, Pawar

Dr Narendra Dabholkar. File Dr Narendra Dabholkar. File

The CBI’s Special Crime Branch (SCB) announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday for anyone who provides information about Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar (35) and Vinay Baburao Pawar (37), both accused in the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. The informer’s identity would be protected, added the agency.

Those with any information about Akolkar and Pawar can contact the CBI on 022 – 27576820, 022 – 27576804, or Investigation Officer S R Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (CBI-SCB), on 8425832955.

The CBI had arrested Sanatan Sanstha seeker Dr Virendra Tawade in connection with the Dabholkar murder case on June 10, 2016. Along with Tawade, the CBI named Vinay Pawar, who has been missing since 2009, and Sarang Akolkar, an absconding accused in the October 2009 Goa blast case, as prime suspects.

Sanjiv G Punalekar and Abhay Vartak of the Sanatan Sanstha during a press conference Friday. (Express photo) Sanjiv G Punalekar and Abhay Vartak of the Sanatan Sanstha during a press conference Friday. (Express photo)

The CBI has claimed that Akolkar and Pawar shot Dabholkar dead at 7.25 pm at the Omkareshwar bridge in Pune, on August 20, 2013.

In its chargesheet, the agency had said that the motive behind the murder was “long-standing enmity/ hatred” between the Sanatan Sanstha, and Dabholkar and his Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti.

The CBI had also given details of alleged e-mail exchanges between Tawade and Akolkar, against whom a Red Corner notice was issued by the Interpol in July 2012.

“One e-mail, on April 20, 2009, from Sarang Akolkar to Tawade, mentions availability of country-made arms (deshi banavatiche sahitya) in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It also mentions availability of foreign-made arms (pardeshi sahitya) in Assam. Here, coded language has been used…,” stated the chargesheet.

A statement given by Hindutva activist Sanjay Sadwilkar from Kolhapur helped the CBI in its investigation.

The agency had claimed that even after Akolkar went absconding, Tawade’s association with him continued. According to the CBI, Tawade and Akolkar had a meeting with Sanjay Sadwilkar of Kolhapur in 2013, and Tawade wanted to manufacture weapons with Sadwilkar’s help.

“Akolkar had for this purpose brought samples of one country-made pistol and one country-made revolver of high quality,” stated the CBI’s chargesheet.

Sanatan Sanstha has called Sadwilkar a “bogus witness”.