Dabholkar murder case: Court rejects Tawde bail plea

Additional sessions judge R N Sardesai on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Dr Virendra Tawde of Sanatan Sanstha, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar.

Tawde’s lawyers had argued that he should be given bail because the framing of charges is not being done in court.

However, the prosecution lawyer opposed Tawde’s bail, alleging that he is the mastermind and if released, may tamper with the evidence and create pressure on the witnesses. The prosecution also said that absconding accused persons Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar are yet to be arrested, so Tawde should not be granted bail.

