DA case: Sasikala pays tribute at Jaya memorial, will surrender in Bengaluru today

A day after the Supreme Court upheld the trial court’s verdict, convicting AIADMK’s Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case, the Tamil Nadu leader is on her way to Bengaluru where she will surrender this afternoon. The Supreme Court, earlier, today, rejected a plea seeking more time before she could surrender at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Draped in a red sari, Sasikala’s convoy drove out of her Poes Garden residence at noon and headed to Marina Beach, where she payed her respects to departed leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa was the main accused in the disproportionate assets case but proceedings against her were abated following her passing away in December last year.

#WATCH: #VKSasikala visits Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach before heading to Bengaluru, pays floral tribute pic.twitter.com/1t8C150GKf — ANI (@ANI_news) February 15, 2017

Sasikala will have to serve a little less than four years in jail, as she had earlier spent 21 days in a Bengaluru jail. However, she will not be allowed to contest an election for the six years following her release, which, in effect, means she can’t contest an election for the next ten years.

Much of Tuesday was spent in strategising who will lead her faction of the party in her absence. She also reinducted two family members who were suspended from the party by Jayalalithaa – TTV Dinkaran and S Venkatesh.