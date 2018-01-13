SC Judges’ revolt: D Raja meets Justice J Chelameswar, CPI says it was in ‘personal capacity’

CPI leader D Raja (L) and Justice J Chelameswar (R). (Source: Express photo) CPI leader D Raja (L) and Justice J Chelameswar (R). (Source: Express photo)

Soon after four of the most senior judges of the Supreme Court publicly questioned the functioning of the apex institution, one of them, Justice J Chelameswar, had a visitor on Friday — senior CPI leader D Raja.

The CPI leader went to Justice Chelameswar’s residence and by his own admission and asked the judge “what is happening”. Hours later, the CPI disassociated itself from the visit, saying Raja went there in his personal capacity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raja said that as an MP, he could not remain a mute spectator. “I know him, so I called him and asked him what is happening…. Why you are so much distressed and disturbed. He told me if you are around drop in.”

“He told me what he said at the press conference. It is an unprecedented step that they have taken which shows the deep crisis in the judiciary. So everyone should have the same distress…. What is happening in our judiciary. That (the judiciary) is the last hope for our citizens. With concern, I tried to find out what is exactly happening. Now more people will be asking what is happening in our judiciary.”

He said: “Everybody is worried and disturbed over what is happening with our judiciary. As concerned citizens we cannot remain mute spectators. Parliament cannot remain a mute spectator.”

The visit, however, drew criticism from other Left parties. Some leaders said Raja gave the BJP a chance to accuse the Opposition of politicising the turmoil in the higher judiciary. Soon, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said that “Raja went in his personal capacity, not as a representative of the party”.

“The CPI would like to clarify that it has no intention to interfere in the unfortunate tangle in the judiciary. We have high regard at the maturity and wisdom of the judiciary and issues raised should be discussed and resolved by the judiciary itself,” Reddy said.

Raja did not comment on the statement made by the CPI chief.

